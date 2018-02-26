Home > News > Local >

Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosu


Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosu

The downpour, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, left in its wake massive destruction of both public and private properties.

Hundreds of residents have been displaced following a downpour at Assin Fosu in the Central Region on Monday.

The downpour, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, left in its wake massive destruction of both public and private properties, as houses have their roof ripped off.

The heavy storm unroofed the Presbyterian Basic School.

The situation has compelled victims of the disaster to temporarily seek shelter with relatives, neighbors and open places.

The School Management Committee chairman of the school, Mr. Isaac Kusi Appiah is making a passionate appeal to the government; donor agencies, municipal assembly to come to their aid to enable them to rehabilitate their houses.

