Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosu

news

Hundreds of residents have been displaced following a downpour at Assin Fosu in the Central Region on Monday.

The downpour, accompanied by strong winds and thunder, left in its wake massive destruction of both public and private properties, as houses have their roof ripped off.

READ MORE: Over 1,500 residents displaced, scores injured in rainstorm at Akyem Asuom

The heavy storm unroofed the Presbyterian Basic School.

The situation has compelled victims of the disaster to temporarily seek shelter with relatives, neighbors and open places.

READ ALSO: Accra floods again after rainfall

The School Management Committee chairman of the school, Mr. Isaac Kusi Appiah is making a passionate appeal to the government; donor agencies, municipal assembly to come to their aid to enable them to rehabilitate their houses.