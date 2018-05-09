Home > News > Local >

HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister


Menace HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister

She indicated that the new figures has called for a radical approach from government to tackle the menace.

  • Published:
HIV play

HIV
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Dapaah has stated that HIV infections among Ghanaians has risen to a monumental 21%.

She said the growth of new infections in young people, aged between 15 and 24 years was even much higher: it increased by 45 percent.

Cecilia Dapaah disclosed these figures when she read a speech on behalf of President Akufo-Addo at the Ghana AIDS Commission’s fourth National HIV and Research Conference (NHARCON).

READ ALSO: Aids Commission to begin door-to-door HIV testing

“Having a rising trend in new infections at a time at a time when many African countries are seeing significant reductions in new infections calls for a renewed national commitment to HIV prevention especially targeting the general population in order to stem the tide,” she said.

She indicated that the new figures has called for a radical approach from government to tackle the menace.

“Between 2010 and 2016 new HIV infections have increased by 21 percent across all ages. The growth of new infections in young people, aged between 15 and 24 years was even much higher: it increased by 45 percent. Yet over the same period globally new infections reduced by 16 percent, with the steepest decline, 26 percent, occurring in Eastern and Central Africa", she disclosed.

The Conference allows players in the sector to discuss up-to-date research and evaluation findings in the fight against HIV.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Counsel: Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong cautions Asantehene Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong cautions Asantehene
Road Crashes: 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla Road Crashes 7 killed in road accident, 4 in critical condition at Zebilla
Bizarre: Woman bites and chews man’s finger Bizarre Woman bites and chews man’s finger
Wickedness: Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son over missing 1 cedi Wickedness Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son over missing 1 cedi
Police Recruitment: 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos Police Recruitment 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
In Yola: Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m

Recommended Videos

Local News: Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it Local News Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide and destroy it
NABCO Initiative: Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim NABCO Initiative Over 40,000 apply for NaBCo in 4 days – Dr Anyars Ibrahim
Ghanaian child without genitals lives through Ghanaian child without genitals lives through



Top Articles

1 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
2 Police Reshuffle 18 senior police officers reshuffledbullet
3 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
4 Adenta Police destroy slum used as hideout by criminals at Adentabullet
5 Employment Jobless nurses to demonstrate against government todaybullet
6 Murder Gospel musician fingered in killing of Policeman in Tarkwabullet
7 Employment Module 80,000 non-graduates to be employed...bullet
8 Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong...bullet
9 Fake Pastors Bishop Agyinasare blasts fondling,...bullet
10 Wickedness Mother throws hot water on 11-yr old son...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

IGP, David Asante-Apeatu
Technology Tema Regional Police to combat crime with drones
Fighting Corruption Deputy special prosecutor nominee Cynthia Lamptey to be vetted May 16
Brong Ahafo Pastor beaten over church money
Kofi Bentil NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns