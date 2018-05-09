HIV infections up by 21% among Ghanaians - Minister

news

The Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Dapaah has stated that HIV infections among Ghanaians has risen to a monumental 21%.

She said the growth of new infections in young people, aged between 15 and 24 years was even much higher: it increased by 45 percent.

Cecilia Dapaah disclosed these figures when she read a speech on behalf of President Akufo-Addo at the Ghana AIDS Commission’s fourth National HIV and Research Conference (NHARCON).

“Having a rising trend in new infections at a time at a time when many African countries are seeing significant reductions in new infections calls for a renewed national commitment to HIV prevention especially targeting the general population in order to stem the tide,” she said.

She indicated that the new figures has called for a radical approach from government to tackle the menace.

“Between 2010 and 2016 new HIV infections have increased by 21 percent across all ages. The growth of new infections in young people, aged between 15 and 24 years was even much higher: it increased by 45 percent. Yet over the same period globally new infections reduced by 16 percent, with the steepest decline, 26 percent, occurring in Eastern and Central Africa", she disclosed.

The Conference allows players in the sector to discuss up-to-date research and evaluation findings in the fight against HIV.