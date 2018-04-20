Home > News > Local >

Ho Airport ready for operations


The Ho Airport will soon be commissioned following the completion of major construction works on the facility.

The $25million dollar project funded by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) is to boost economic activities and tourism in the Volta Region.

READ MORE: Ho aerodrome project progressing steadily - Mahama

The project, which was scheduled for completion in September 2016, has 1,900 metres runway, traffic control tower, 1,150 capacity passenger waiting area, an ultramodern air bus terminal and an automatic fire detection system.

The Airport, with the slogan, 'Ho Airport, the New Destination' is expected to host domestic and commercial flights and open up the Region for growth.

READ ALSO: Ho airport to be ready November ahead of polls

Madam Cecilia Dapaah, Minister of Aviation, who paid a working visit to inspect the facility ahead of its commissioning expressed satisfaction at the work done by the contractors, Amandi Holding Limited; and urged the Volta Regional Coordinating Council to develop a business plan to market the airport.

