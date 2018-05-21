No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service

news

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has denied reports that there is an outbreak of deadly Ebola in Ghana.

According to the Health Service in a statement signed by the Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, news making rounds on social media about an Ebola outbreak in the country, is completely false and must be discarded.

Below is the full statement:

It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service through the social media reports which claim that there is an outbreak of Ebola in the country and the Health Authorities are trying to suppress the information.

We want to state emphatically that the report is false and misleading and that there is no such incidence of Ebola in Ghana. Ebola is a highly infectious condition such that when there is an outbreak in a community there is no way the National Health System can keep it secret from the public. The Health System is part of the global community and mandated by International Health Regulation to report all such conditions if they occur.

We want to assure the general public that since the reported outbreak in DR Congo, the surveillance system has been intensified including the Points of Entries to detect any case should it occur. We will plead with the media and the general public to be advocates of good health and allay fear and panic. We also urge all to use their platform to educate the citizenry about the disease as contained in our Alert rather than promoting fear and panic.

The latest statement of the International Health Regulation (IHR) Emergency Committee on the outbreak is of the view that the outbreak in Congo DR is a local outbreak and has not met the conditions for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

There is, therefore, no restriction on trade or travel. Countries are however encouraged to strengthen their preparedness to address any Public Health Emergency.

We want to assure Ghanaians and all persons living in Ghana that we are there to promote their welfare and safety.

