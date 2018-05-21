Home > News > Local >

No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service


Ebola Outbreak No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service

Ghana has not recorded a case of Ebola, the Ghana Health Service has said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ebola play

Ebola
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has denied reports that there is an outbreak of deadly Ebola in Ghana.

According to the Health Service in a statement signed by the Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, news making rounds on social media about an Ebola outbreak in the country, is completely false and must be discarded.

READ MORE: Ebola is back; Ghana Health Service issues an alert

"We want to state emphatically that the report is false and misleading and that there is no such incident of Ebola in Ghana," he said.

He explained that "Ebola is a highly infectious condition such that when there is an outbreak in a community there is no way the National Health System can keep it secret from the public. The Health System is part of the global community and mandated by International Health Regulation to report all such conditions if they occur".

Below is the full statement:

It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service through the social media reports which claim that there is an outbreak of Ebola in the country and the Health Authorities are trying to suppress the information.

play

 

We want to state emphatically that the report is false and misleading and that there is no such incidence of Ebola in Ghana. Ebola is a highly infectious condition such that when there is an outbreak in a community there is no way the National Health System can keep it secret from the public. The Health System is part of the global community and mandated by International Health Regulation to report all such conditions if they occur.

We want to assure the general public that since the reported outbreak in DR Congo, the surveillance system has been intensified including the Points of Entries to detect any case should it occur. We will plead with the media and the general public to be advocates of good health and allay fear and panic. We also urge all to use their platform to educate the citizenry about the disease as contained in our Alert rather than promoting fear and panic.

The latest statement of the International Health Regulation (IHR) Emergency Committee on the outbreak is of the view that the outbreak in Congo DR is a local outbreak and has not met the conditions for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

READ ALSO: Ebola outbreak 2018: everything you need to know

There is, therefore, no restriction on trade or travel.  Countries are however encouraged to strengthen their preparedness to address any Public Health Emergency.

We want to assure Ghanaians and all persons living in Ghana that we are there to promote their welfare and safety.

 Thank you.

 SIGNED

DR ANTHONY NSIAH-ASARE

DIRECTOR GENERAL

GHANA HEALTH SERVICE

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Kogi Government: Why we are not paying salaries regularly Kogi Government Why we are not paying salaries regularly
Fake News: No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS Fake News No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS
Negative Campaign? Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby Negative Campaign? Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby
NPP Government: Corruption reducing under my watch- Akufo-Addo says NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch- Akufo-Addo says
Eastern Region: Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting data Eastern Region Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting data
Motor Accident: Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injured

Recommended Videos

Local News: Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report Local News Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report
Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA
Local News: Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road Local News Dep. Chief of Staff involved in crash on Accra-Kumasi road



Top Articles

1 Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accidentbullet
2 Eastern Region Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting databullet
3 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
4 Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injuredbullet
5 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
6 Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo...bullet
7 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal'...bullet
8 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
9 Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47...bullet
10 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4...bullet

Related Articles

Drug Abuse Mahama expresses concern over Tramadol abuse
Pandemic Ebola is back; Ghana Health Service issues an alert
KUMACA Deaths Each bereaved family gets GHC5,000 from government
KUMACA Deaths Cause of deaths at Kumasi Academy yet to be confirmed - Ghana Health Service
Kumasi Academy Deaths KUMACA students anointed against ‘spiritual’ deaths
Kumasi Academy Death Cause of students death Ebola-related - Minister
Health Dr Anyah appointed as new Korle-bu CEO
Ebola Be on the alert – GHS tells hospitals
Fight Against Malaria Zoomlion joins stakeholders to mark World Malaria Day
Ebola GHS dismisses rumour of Ebola outbreak

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Health In Ghana Doctors are reluctant to work in the...bullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Sanitation Open defecation dwindling tourism numbers- Minister cries
Sexual Orientation Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality
U.S. relations excite President
Buhari U.S. relations excite President
We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year
US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year