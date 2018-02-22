Home > News > Local >

Pathologist finally produces JB Danquah's autopsy report


JB Danquah Pathologist finally presents late MP's autopsy report

J.B Danquah Adu was murdered in his house at Shiashie after returning from town.

  Published:
play JB Danquah-Adu
The Pathologist working on the autopsy report of former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North J.B Danquah  has been presented to the court after several months of delay.

The report which was said to be once missing was found filed at the registry of the district and is expected to be given to the both prosecution and defense lawyers.

The tussle for the report witnessed the subpoena of Dr. Adusei medical officer told the court the report was stolen along side other belongings of his.

READ MORE: Pressure mounts on pathologist to produce JB's autopsy report

The situation has led to a delay in the proceedings of the case which was began in 2016.

Facts of the case

The facts of the case, as presented by DSP Amegah, were that the deceased MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, whilst Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

About 11:40 p.m. on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home in his private car driven by his driver.

The driver had handed over the ignition keys of the car to Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.

READ ALSO: Magistrate fumes over delay in ruling

At about 1 a.m. on the same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house.

Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the fence wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder and climbed onto a porch on the top floor and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window, whilst Mr. Danquah-Adu was sleeping.

Whilst Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.

The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the MP’s hand, making a deep cut in his palm.

The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.

On realizing that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with him three iPhone smart phones.

Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.

Having been alerted to the impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind.

However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house and jumped over the electric fencing on the walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped.

