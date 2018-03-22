Soldier who died with Ebony to be buried with her same day

news

The late soldier, Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee, who died in the ghastly accident with popular dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng known as Ebony Reigns, will be buried on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

The burial service will be held at Mafi Adidome in the Volta Region where he hails from.

Ebony will also be laid to rest on the same day at the forecourt of the State House.

Francis Vondee met his untimely death on Thursday, February 8, 2018. He accompanied the 'Maame hwe' hit maker and Franky Kuri to Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region.

The jeep they were travelling in, slammed into an oncoming 'VIP' bus on the Kumasi–Sunyani road.

There were reports, his body had been detained to serve a sentence after a court-martial after his demise but the Ghana Armed Forces refuted the claims, saying they were inaccurate and malicious speculations.