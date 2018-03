news

The late soldier, Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee, who died in the ghastly accident with popular dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng known as Ebony Reigns has had a twin sister.

The twin sister of late Francis Atsu Vondee is called Francisca Atsupi Vondee.

READ MORE: Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral

She can be best described as the melancholic with regards to temperament traits.

READ ALSO: Police identify other 2 victims in Ebony's fatal crash

Francis Vondee would be buried on March 23, 2018. The burial service will be held at Mafi Adidome in the Volta Region where he hails from.

See photos of the twins before the death of Atsu Vondee.