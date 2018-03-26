Home > News > Local >

Sucking of breasts doesn't prevent breast cancer - Doctor


Myth Sucking of breasts doesn't prevent breast cancer - Doctor

She said as a health professional, she is yet to chance on any research that states that sucking of breasts can cause or prevent breast cancer.

Breast cancer play

Breast cancer
Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Adade, President of Breast Care International has disputed the claim that sucking of breasts by men prevents breast cancer.

Dr. Wiafe said this at Effiduase in the New Juaben North Municipality at the weekend when the Eastern Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) organised a health and breast screening exercise for scores of journalists and the general public.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai play

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai

 

Dr. Wiafe  worry that shisha smoking and excessive alcohol in-take have become rising causes of breast cancer among the young people in the country and entreated all to stay away from them to stay healthy.

