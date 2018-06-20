Batidam resigns in protest over corruption at African Union

news

Former Presidential Advisor on Governance and Corruption Daniel Batidam, has resigned on the AU Advisory Board on Corruption, citing persistent corruption in the organization.

He cited bad governance among his reasons for resigning.

In a letter announcing his resignation, he said "After witnessing several instances and degrees of bad governance, including the abuse of entrusted power (or corruption), lack of probity, accountability, transparency and integrity at the Secretariat of the AUABC and some Departments of the AU Commission itself for over a period of three years now, while efforts at seeking redress have yielded no results, I have decided on grounds of principle that enough is enough".

He said corruption is endemic at AU adding that the organisation lacks probity, accountability, transparency and integrity.

Batidam who was elected twice to serve on the Board in January 2015 for a term of two years and again in January 2017 to serve for a second term of another two years in line with Article 22 of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption once served as the anti-corruption advisor of former President John Mahama.

The AUC declared 2018 as the Africa Anti-corruption year. The continent according to an AU study loses some $148 billion annually to corruption.