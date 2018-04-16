Home > News > Politics >

Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen


Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen

“I have been with the investigator. I don’t what they are suspecting. Since yesterday, this is about the third time we have come here. He is just taking pictures in order to make an appropriate report,” he said.

  • Published:
Bernard Mornah play

Bernard Mornah
The office of the Chairman of the People's National Congress (PNC), Bernard Monarh has been ransacked at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The robbers managed to get away with a cash sum of GHC 6000.

“Of the four offices that we have, all of them; the furniture, computers, printers and even the reception desk, everything has been cleared from the place. It is now just rooms that we have. We don’t have anything apart from the workstations and thing they have scattered,” Mornah told Citi FM.

READ ALSO:  Atik Mohammed suspended

“I have been with the investigator. I don’t what they are suspecting. Since yesterday, this is about the third time we have come here. He is just taking pictures in order to make an appropriate report,” he said.

Mornah has been at the forefront of the agitations against the regime of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe.

