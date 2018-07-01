Pulse.com.gh logo
Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m cash gift for EC


In a statement refuting the allegation, which was contained in a viral secret audio recording, Kwakye Ofosu said the claims made by Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa are 'false, baseless, malicious and a figment of her obviously fertile imagination."

  Published:
play
The former Deputy Minister of Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has denied pocketing a cash gift of $6 million as alleged by a commissioner at the Electoral Commission (EC).

READ MORE: Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you' cash for EC

In a statement refuting the allegation, which was contained in a viral secret audio recording, Kwakye Ofosu said the claims made by Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa are 'false, baseless, malicious and a figment of her obviously fertile imagination."

According to Mrs Dadzawa, the former Deputy Minister took $6 million out of a supposed $12 million meant to be a "thank you" gift for the EC.

"My attention has been drawn to an audio recording making the rounds, in which a Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa, is heard saying that I took $6 million out of a supposed $12 million meant to bribe some members of the Electoral Commission to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections," Kwakye Ofosu said.

He continued: "For the avoidance of doubt, the claims made by Mrs. Dadzawa are false, baseless, malicious and a figment of her obviously fertile imagination. At no time before, during or after the 2016 elections, was I given money by anyone for the purpose described by her.

"I find it regrettable that despite her standing as a high-ranking official of an important constitutional body like the Electoral Commission of Ghana, she found it necessary to dabble in such petty and mischievous gossip. In the process she threw out complete fabrications in a manner that does harm to the reputations of innocent persons."

In the audio, Mrs Dadzawa revealed that politics parties often give gifts to the EC commissioners and their staff.

She mentioned that when former President John Kufuor won power in the 2000 polls, he gave a cash gift the EC.

She said: "But I hear before the elections, normally whichever government is in power, not necessarily before elections, it can even be before elections, they come and say thank you, Kufuor did it, small, normally it is not much.

"So this one, you know NDC people they are more generous when it comes to that, as for NPP people they are mean when it comes to that.

According to sources, they gave [Felix Kwakye Ofosu] $12 million to come and give to the Commission [to be shared among seven Commission members and staff of the EC].

READ MORE:  Charlotte Osei was incompetent and corrupt - Report

"When [Felix Kwakye Ofosu], according to sources also sensed that they are likely to lose, he took half of the money and went and gave …half $6 million and he took everything."

 

Below is the statement:

STATEMENT ON CLAIMS BY PAULINE DADZAWA IN AUDIO RECORDING

My attention has been drawn to an audio recording making the rounds, in which a Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Pauline Dadzawa, is heard saying that I took $6 million out of a supposed $12 million meant to bribe some members of the Electoral Commission to influence the outcome of the 2016 elections.

For the avoidance of doubt, the claims made by Mrs. Dadzawa are false, baseless, malicious and a figment of her obviously fertile imagination. At no time before, during or after the 2016 elections, was I given money by anyone for the purpose described by her.

I find it regrettable that despite her standing as a high-ranking official of an important constitutional body like the Electoral Commission of Ghana, she found it necessary to dabble in such petty and mischievous gossip. In the process she threw out complete fabrications in a manner that does harm to the reputations of innocent persons.

I am by this statement demanding an immediate retraction of the malicious claims by Mrs. Dadzawa, failing which my lawyers have standing instructions to commence legal action against her and all others who spread the falsehood she peddled in the tape.

I have also noted that some NPP activists, operating mostly from the Presidency, have splashed posts and pictures on social media that seek to use Mrs. Dadzawa’s falsehoods to justify yet another falsehood: that I was the subject of claims by former President Rawlings at this year’s June 4th event at Madina, that an official of the previous government had purchased two houses in Accra at $3 million.

While acknowledging that Mr. Rawlings did not mention my name or attribute the said house purchase to me in his speech, I wish to state that I have not bought any houses of the sort described by Mr. Rawlings.

It is a well-known strategy of the New Patriotic party to routinely target critical opponents with calumny and outright untruths. It is the same strategy that informed their fabrication of NIA cards in the name of some members of the Minority only for the NIA to issue denials of same.

I therefore urge members of the public to completely disregard these falsehoods and not fall prey to the handiwork of state-sponsored fake news peddlers.

FELIX KWAKYE OFOSU

(Former Deputy Minister for Communication)

