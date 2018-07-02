Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Free SHS beneficiaries to increase in 2018 – Education Minister


Mathew Opoku Prempeh Free SHS beneficiaries to increase in 2018 – Education Minister

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education play

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has said that the Free Senior High School (SHS) program will enrol more students in September 2018 than it did in 2017.

He said this when he joined members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia South Constituency for a health walk and free medical screening.

Dr Opoku Premepeh revealed that there had been a 10% increase of prospective beneficiaries who have registered under the policy this year with placement expected to increase by 30% than last year.

READ ALSO: Zylofon CEO sets up GHC1m Chief Imam Educational Fund

“Ghanaians will be told very soon. It is going to be more exciting. The number of kids who have registered has increased by about 10% over last year. The number of kids that we are expected to place is going to be probably 30% than last year. So Ghanaians have voted positively for the Free SHS policy.”

He admitted that the program has encountered some challenges which are being addressed by the government.

The Minister also said Ghanaians should expect more excitement as the government prepares to implement the second round of the policy.

READ ALSO: This girl moved from head porter to award-winning Ashesi graduate

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South constituency explained that the health walk and screening were organised ahead of the party’s National delegate’s congress in Koforidua.

He said the Akufo-Addo led administration will continue to roll out policies and programs that will benefit the Ghanaian populace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Proud Moment: Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment Proud Moment Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment
Murder: My husband told me NPP people wanted him dead - JB Danquah's wife Murder My husband told me NPP people wanted him dead - JB Danquah's wife
EC Chairperson’s Dismissal: Charlotte Osei’s IG page has all the responses she can ever give EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page has all the responses she can ever give
EC Brouhaha: Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst
NPP Government: Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election NPP Government Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election
Late Veep: "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur Late Veep "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur

Recommended Videos

Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station
Politics: My heart is truly broken - Charlotte Osei Politics My heart is truly broken - Charlotte Osei
Politics: Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC Politics Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC



Top Articles

1 EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecutionbullet
2 Video Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako...bullet
4 NPP Government Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before...bullet
5 EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you'...bullet
6 EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss,...bullet
7 Murder My husband told me NPP people wanted him dead - JB...bullet
8 Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to...bullet
9 Electoral Commission CDD Ghana calls for broad...bullet
10 Allegations Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as...bullet
10 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission...bullet

Politics

Judicial Review Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal
EC Chair I won’t appoint 'NPP-biased' person as new EC Chair – Nana Addo assures
Electoral Commissioner I'll appoint a neutral person as new EC chair- Akufo-Addo assures
EC Brouhaha Removal of Charlotte not borne of hate- Akufo-Addo