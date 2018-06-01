Home > News > Politics >

I still have a future in politics - Amissah Arthur


  • Published:
Former Vice President of the erstwhile NDC administration, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has hinted that his political career is far from over.

He said, “I started as an Economist I was dragged into politics, I don’t know if am there or am going home but to borrow the words of President Rawlings it’s not over, it’s not over’’

Amissah-Arthur said this at the 2nd Rawlings Revolution Lectures in Accra.

He expressed his unqualified backing of the principles of probity and accountability that are perpetually espoused by former President Jerry John Rawlings’s and which form the foundation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stressing that “they are not over”.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, who is an economist, academic and former Deputy Finance Minister and later Governor of the Bank of Ghana, recounted the heady days of Ghana’s economic and social situation prior to 1983, through to the economic reforms from 1983 to 1992 and noted that the NDC surmounted the challenges and stood to the test of its principles of probity and accountability to the people.

 

The former Vice-President urged members of the NDC to put the disappointment of the 2016 general election behind them, continue to hold on to the principles of the party and intensify the campaign to regain power in 2020, adding, “it’s not over”.

The lecture on Thursday was the second in the series of lectures dubbed: “The Revolutionary Lecture Series” in honour of the experiences and philosophy of former President Jerry John Rawlings and the revolutionary transition Ghana went through in the 1980’s.

