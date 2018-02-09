Home > News > Politics >

Publish assets and accounts of political parties - EC ordered


Towards Election 2020 Publish assets and accounts of political parties - EC ordered

  • Published:
EC Chairperson play

EC Chairperson
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Accra Human Rights Court has instructed the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to publish the account and assets of all political parties.

Presiding Judge, Justice Anthony Yeboah, in his judgment instructed the EC to take steps to publish these things within the next six (6) months.

He said this will be in compliance with the law.

READ ALSO: EOCO apologises to Deputy EC boss after office invasion

Lolan Ekow Sagoe-Moses and a pressure group, Citizens Ghana, filled a suit to ask the court to compel the Electoral Commission to fulfill the part of the law that states that political parties should submit their accounts to them.

The law states that “Political parties shall within six months from December 31 of each year, file with the Commission: a return in the form specified by the Commission indicating – the state of its accounts, the sources of its funds, membership dues paid and contributions in cash or kind”.

This is contained in the Political Parties Act (574) Section 21.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

True State of the Nation? Nana Akufo-Addo presented a state of hopelessness - Minority True State of the Nation? Nana Akufo-Addo presented a state of hopelessness - Minority
Sad News: Kassena Nankena West DCE passes on Sad News Kassena Nankena West DCE passes on
Tragic News: President Akufo Addo mourns Ebony Tragic News President Akufo Addo mourns Ebony
Photos: Mahama enjoys lunch with NDC MPs after Akufo-Addo’s SONA Photos Mahama enjoys lunch with NDC MPs after Akufo-Addo’s SONA
Founding Father: President Akufo-Addo says NDC members don't recognise Rawlings Founding Father President Akufo-Addo says NDC members don't recognise Rawlings
Incorruptible: There is no corruption in my government - Akufo-Addo Incorruptible There is no corruption in my government - Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku
Political News: Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25% Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%



Top Articles

1 Photos Mahama enjoys lunch with NDC MPs after Akufo-Addo’s SONAbullet
2 #SONA 2018 'Brilliant Bawumia' putting economy back on track - Nana Addobullet
3 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address todaybullet
4 #SONA 2018 Ken Ofori-Atta is a national asset – Nana Addobullet
5 Threat I'll beat sacked CID boss; he's a first class thief -...bullet
6 Founding Father President Akufo-Addo says NDC members don't...bullet
7 Tragic News President Akufo Addo mourns Ebonybullet
8 In Parliament Minority refuse to talk in protest over...bullet
9 True State of the Nation? Nana Akufo-Addo presented a...bullet
10 Sad News Kassena Nankena West DCE passes onbullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
7 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama...bullet
8 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties...bullet
9 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
10 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
#SONA 2018 Over GH¢800m saved from sole sourcing - Nana Addo reveals
President Akuffo Addo
Filth in Accra I will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa before I leave office - President Akufo Addo
#SONA 2018 Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]
Head of German Social Democratic party (SPD) Martin Schulz said he would be taking the post of foreign minister in Germany's new coalition government
In Germany Schulz to step down as leader of Social Democrats