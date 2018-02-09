Publish assets and accounts of political parties - EC ordered

news

An Accra Human Rights Court has instructed the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to publish the account and assets of all political parties.

Presiding Judge, Justice Anthony Yeboah, in his judgment instructed the EC to take steps to publish these things within the next six (6) months.

He said this will be in compliance with the law.

Lolan Ekow Sagoe-Moses and a pressure group, Citizens Ghana, filled a suit to ask the court to compel the Electoral Commission to fulfill the part of the law that states that political parties should submit their accounts to them.

The law states that “Political parties shall within six months from December 31 of each year, file with the Commission: a return in the form specified by the Commission indicating – the state of its accounts, the sources of its funds, membership dues paid and contributions in cash or kind”.

This is contained in the Political Parties Act (574) Section 21.