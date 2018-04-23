We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia

news

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has said that government is committed in providing every constituency in Ghana one ambulance.

He said they have started the process to purchase 275 ambulances this year to bolster healthcare in the country.

“You cannot have a national ambulances service without ambulances, it becomes a problem. So the government has through the Ministry of Special development initiative, who work with the development authorizes, have begun the processes of procuring ambulances for every constituency", he said.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at 2018 Annual Health Summit organized by the Ghana Health Service in Accra.

The Vice President also said, "In this country, and we have 275 constituencies so we will procure 275 ambulances, all of which will become a part of the national ambulances system to help in the development of health services".

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia, while stressing on the theme, “Achieving Universal Health Coverage – Using Innovative Approaches,” said the government would by September begin the use drones to deliver blood and essential medicines to remove parts of the country.