Home > News > Politics >

We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia


Gargantuan Promises We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia

The Vice President also said, "In this country, and we have 275 constituencies so we will procure 275 ambulances, all of which will become a part of the national ambulances system to help in the development of health services".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has said that government is committed in providing every constituency in Ghana one ambulance.

He said they have started the process to purchase 275 ambulances this year to bolster healthcare in the country.

“You cannot have a national ambulances service without ambulances, it becomes a problem. So the government has through the Ministry of Special development initiative, who work with the development authorizes, have begun the processes of procuring ambulances for every constituency", he said.

READ ALSO: 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at 2018 Annual Health Summit organized by the Ghana Health Service in Accra.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

The Vice President also said, "In this country, and we have 275 constituencies so we will procure 275 ambulances, all of which will become a part of the national ambulances system to help in the development of health services".

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia, while stressing on the theme, “Achieving Universal Health Coverage – Using Innovative Approaches,” said the government would by September begin the use drones to deliver blood and essential medicines to remove parts of the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Quality Healthcare: Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia Quality Healthcare Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Robbery: Dep. Sanitation Minister Dzato robbed Robbery Dep. Sanitation Minister Dzato robbed
Corruption Trial: Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's account Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's account
John Mahama: Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahama John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahama
998 Presidential Staffers: Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby 998 Presidential Staffers Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby
Rent Advance: 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow' Rent Advance 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow'

Recommended Videos

Politics: I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals Politics I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals
Politics: Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa Politics Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa
Politics: Don’t destroy Mahama's legacy – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo Politics Don’t destroy Mahama's legacy – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staffbullet
2 Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP...bullet
3 Position Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa securitybullet
4 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr....bullet
5 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
6 Politics Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama –...bullet
7 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
8 Presidential Staffers NPP members justifying 998...bullet
9 Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkorbullet
10 Diplomacy Rawlings says he's not backed Buhari's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet

Politics

Prof. Adei
Bloated Government 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei
Chief Imam
Best Wishes John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday
Pollster and Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch, Ben Ephson
Counsel Don't change a winning team - Ben Ephson advises NPP
Chairman Wontumi
Revelations 5 top NDC officials confessed to receiving double salaries - Wontumi