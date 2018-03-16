You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga to US Ambassador

news

The Founder and Presidential candidate of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has slammed the US Ambassador to Ghana for pushing homosexuals down the throat of Ghanaians.

The US Ambassador, Robert Jackson advised Ghanaians to review the law in order to grant gays some freedom in an interview last week.

However, the APC founder says such an opinion is unwelcomed. He said, "we have more women in Africa to marry and we as well have a perfect culture which does not permit us to practice their homosexual way of life. Our African culture is unique and can not be polluted by American cronies”

“We are giving him strong warning to stay away from meddling into our traditions, customs and norms. He is only here temporarily and for that matter cannot impose Homosexuality on us. Robert Jackson have no rights or powers to dictate to Africans and Ghanaians how we should run our country. Robert should clearly note that his President called Africa shithole and for that matter we will not accept their shit behavior in our country", he warned.

Ayariga said the two countries should look at fostering bilateral relations based on development and technology and not about homosexuals.

