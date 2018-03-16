Home > News > Politics >

You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga to US Ambassador


Gays You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga slams US Ambassador

Ayariga said the two countries should look at fostering bilateral relations based on development and technology and not about homosexuals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hassan Ayariga play

Hassan Ayariga
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Founder and Presidential candidate of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has slammed the US Ambassador to Ghana for pushing homosexuals down the throat of Ghanaians.

The US Ambassador, Robert Jackson advised Ghanaians to review the law in order to grant gays some freedom in an interview last week.

However, the APC founder says such an opinion is unwelcomed. He said, "we have more women in Africa to marry and we as well have a perfect culture which does not permit us to practice their homosexual way of life. Our African culture is unique and can not be polluted by American cronies”

READ ALSO: Independence Day celebration is a waste of time - Ayariga

“We are giving him strong warning to stay away from meddling into our traditions, customs and norms. He is only here temporarily and for that matter cannot impose Homosexuality on us. Robert Jackson have no rights or powers to dictate to Africans and Ghanaians how we should run our country. Robert should clearly note that his President called Africa shithole and for that matter we will not accept their shit behavior in our country", he warned.

US Ambassador to Ghana play

US Ambassador to Ghana

 

Ayariga said the two countries should look at fostering bilateral relations based on development and technology and not about homosexuals.

READ ALSO: I have forgiven Ayariga - Osei Owusu

The former CPP Presidential added, "we have more women in Africa to marry and we as well have a perfect culture which does not permit us to practice their homosexual way of life. Our African culture is unique and can not be polluted by American cronies”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shady Deals: Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges
Nima Presidential Palace: Nana Addo deceived us - Evicted neighbours cry Nima Presidential Palace Nana Addo deceived us - Evicted neighbours cry
Loan Agreement: Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting for Food and Jobs Loan Agreement Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting for Food and Jobs
Lack of Funds: Gov't won't support Atta Mills library - Minister Lack of Funds Gov't won't support Atta Mills library - Minister
FLASHBACK: I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong FLASHBACK I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong
Corruption Charges: NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises Corruption Charges NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"



Top Articles

1 Cocaine Business Kennedy Agyapong exposed as NACOB clears Ibrahim Mahamabullet
2 Ranking Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of 100 Most...bullet
3 Loan Agreement Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting for Food...bullet
4 FLASHBACK I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Corruption Charges NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advisesbullet
6 Corruption Charges NPP witch-hunting former COCOBOD CEO...bullet
7 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice-President unveils 368-unit...bullet
8 Lack of Funds Gov't won't support Atta Mills library -...bullet
9 In Volta Region DCE and his driver trade slaps over use...bullet
10 Utilities Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
9 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Sole Sourcing Parliament to grill Adwoa Safo over GH¢29m procurement breach
Developmental Projects Nana Addo won't abandon previous gov't projects - Bawumia
NPP Regional Chariman and Secretary
Internal Wrangling NPP Chairman fights secretary over car
Former president John Mahama
Rivalry Mahama can't be President again - NPP Chairman