Home > News > World >

North Korea threatens to cancel US summit


North Korea Country threatens to cancel US summit

North Korea threatened Wednesday to cancel the forthcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump if Washington pushes it to let go of nuclear arsenal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The unprecedented Trump-Kim summit is due to be held in Singapore on June 12 play

The unprecedented Trump-Kim summit is due to be held in Singapore on June 12

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea threatened Wednesday to cancel the forthcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump if Washington seeks to push Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear arsenal.

If the Trump administration "corners us and unilaterally demands we give up nuclear weapons we will no longer have an interest in talks and will have to reconsider whether we will accept the upcoming DPRK-US summit", first vice foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Washington is pressing for Pyongyang's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation. But so far the North has not given any public indication of what concessions it is offering.

At a summit with the South's President Moon Jae-in last month, Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

But the phrase is a diplomatic euphemism open to interpretation on both sides.

"We already expressed our willingness for a denuclearised Korean peninsula and repeatedly declared that the US must end its hostile DPRK policy and nuclear threats as preconditions," the minister Kim said.

In the past, Pyongyang has demanded the withdrawal of the US troops stationed in the South to protect it from its neighbour, and an end to Washington's nuclear umbrella over its security ally.

Kim Kye Gwan also blasted US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who has spoken of a "Libyan model" for North Korean denuclearisation.

It was a "highly sinister attempt to enforce the fate of Libya and Iraq upon the DPRK," Kim said.

"I cannot suppress anger over this US move and it is doubtful whether the US really wants to improve ties with the DPRK through dialogue and negotiation."

The North has long said it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself against a US invasion. After giving up his atomic programme, Libyan leader Moamer Khadafi was killed in an uprising backed by NATO bombing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Jacob Zuma: South Africa's ousted leader poses problems for new president Jacob Zuma South Africa's ousted leader poses problems for new president
United Nations: UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans United Nations UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans
Mike Pompeo: US Secretary of State ends diplomatic hiring freeze Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State ends diplomatic hiring freeze
Cambridge Analytica: US Justice Department, FBI probing British marketing analytics firm - Report Cambridge Analytica US Justice Department, FBI probing British marketing analytics firm - Report
In US: Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcano In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcano
Venezuela: Sanctions to intervention - US options after country's 'sham' vote Venezuela Sanctions to intervention - US options after country's 'sham' vote

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on churchbullet
6 Bakri Hassan Saleh Sudan set for major cabinet reshufflebullet
7 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank if...bullet
8 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
9 In Italy Anti-establishment parties set to announce...bullet
10 Ghana Country fights malaria chemical resistance with...bullet

Related Articles

David Beasley WFP chief urges North Korea to grant more access
N. Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms
North Korea Dismantling of country's nuclear site 'well under way' - US monitor
Justin Trudeau Canada's PM to unveil gender equality plan at G7
Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?
Kim Jong Un N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
United State Diplomacy in disarray as Trump-Kim summit looms
Nirj Deva European Parliament in 'secret' talks with N. Korea
Kim Jong Un Japan's Abe weighing talks with North Korea leader - Reports

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet

World

European Union leaders will try to forge a united response at a summit in Bulgaria to US President Donald Trump's shock decisions on the Iran nuclear deal and trade tariffs
Donald Trump EU leaders seek united front on US President
Anwar was heir-apparent to the premiership until Mahathir sacked him in 1998 and he was subsequently jailed
In Malaysia Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim says poll win offers hope
Twitter says it is taking a new approach in the battle against online trolls, focusing on behavior of some users in addition to content
Twitter Micro-blogging site tweak steps up fight against trolls
Mahathir vows no deals with his predecessor
Mahathir Mohamad New leader to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib