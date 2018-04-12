University of Ghana go past opponents in Day 1 of UPAC

news

The day started with defending Champions of the Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Championship University of Ghana (UG) have clinched a win in the opening game of the 2018 quarterfinals.

University of Ghana beat Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) 49-29 to take a big step to progress from the tough Group A.

In Group B Accra Technical University (ATU) clinched a straight win over University of Education-Wnneba (UEW) in the Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Championship.

ATU beat UEW via a 49-28 win in a replay of the 2011 UPAC Final game ATU, then Accra Polytechnic, beat UEW to lift the first UPAC Championship.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) went through a nerve wracking game against Takoradi Technical University (TTU) in the 2018 UPAC Basketball Championship Quarterfinals.

KNUST piped TTU 36-35 with the teams after a tough encounter in the second game in Group A in the championship

Sunyani Technical University (STU) was the second team after Accra Technical University (ATU) to win in Group B of the 2018 Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Championship.

STU beat All Nations University College 45-39 in the second Group B game in Day One of the 2018 UPAC knockout phase taking place at the University of Ghana (UG).

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) then clinched its maiden win in the 2018 Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Championship.

KNUST beat Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) 47-32 in both teams second game in Day One of the knockout phase.

University of Ghana ended the day by beating Takoradi Technical University by 64-37 in the last game of the day.

The 2018 edition of the UPAC Championship continues on 13 May 2018.