Home > Sports >

Black Princesses qualify for U-20 World Cup


FIFA World Cup Black Princesses qualify for U-20 World Cup

The Black Princesses completely dominated the match and eliminated their opponents on a 4-1 aggregate following the first-leg played in Yaounde two weeks ago.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Black Princesses of Ghana have qualified for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in France after beating Cameroon 3-0 in the final qualifier on Saturday.

The Black Princesses completely dominated the match and eliminated their opponents on a 4-1 aggregate following the first-leg played in Yaounde two weeks ago.

Midfielder Ernestina Abambila scored Ghana’s first after 18minutes after she took a long drive into the top corner of the post.

The visitors however struggled to contain the pressure from the host who got the second goal through captain Priscilla Adubea. Adubea slotted the ball into the net after through pass from Justice Tweneboah.

Substitute Sandra Owusu-Ansah made it three late in the game after tapping in from a rebound.

Ghana thus secures one of the two available tickets for Africa for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

The team will hence be making a fifth successive World Cup appearance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Klopp still backs VAR despite Liverpool's FA Cup exit Football Klopp still backs VAR despite Liverpool's FA Cup exit
Football: Pochettino slams Spurs' desire after Newport scare Football Pochettino slams Spurs' desire after Newport scare
Football: Neymar brushes off penalty controversy Football Neymar brushes off penalty controversy
Football: Guardiola wants end to FA Cup replays Football Guardiola wants end to FA Cup replays
Football: Higuain, Khedira send Juventus top at nine-man Chievo Football Higuain, Khedira send Juventus top at nine-man Chievo
Football: West Bromwich beat Liverpool amid VAR chaos, Spurs avoid upset Football West Bromwich beat Liverpool amid VAR chaos, Spurs avoid upset

Recommended Videos

Video: Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration
Check This Out: Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay men
Boxing: Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight bout



Top Articles

1 FIFA World Cup Black Princesses qualify for U-20 World Cupbullet
2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool striker ranked most popular African player on...bullet
3 Fireman Songo claims people are stalking him after firing Nana Addobullet
4 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their...bullet
5 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet
6 Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal star now lives in abject...bullet
7 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in...bullet
8 English Premier league Former West Ham defender takes a...bullet
9 Photos Here are photos of Emmanuel Adebayor's luxurious...bullet
10 Photos Top seven finest strikers Ghana has ever producedbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan sings to Nii Funny's new track ‘Gbogbo’bullet
2 Video Highlights of Black Stars 1-5 victory over Congo in Brazzavillebullet

Sports

West Bromwich Albion's striker Jay Rodriguez is tackled by Liverpool's defender Alberto Moreno during the English FA Cup fourth round football match January 27, 2018
Football Rodriguez stars as Baggies beat Liverpool in VAR thriller
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (C) vies with West Bromwich Albion's English midfielder Gareth Barry (R) during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on January 27, 2018
Football VAR chaos spices up Liverpool-West Brom FA Cup tie
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Edinson Cavani holds a trophy as he celebrate scoring 157 goals with Paris Saint-Germain and becoming top scorer in the club's history after the French L1 football match between against Montpellier January 27, 2018
Football Cavani breaks PSG scoring record in Montpellier rout
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Neymar (L) is congratuled by Paris Saint-Germain's forward Edinson Cavani after scoring a penalty kick during the French L1 football match against Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris January 27, 2018
Football Record-breaker Cavani says he can work with Neymar