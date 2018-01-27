Black Princesses qualify for U-20 World Cup

news

The Black Princesses of Ghana have qualified for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in France after beating Cameroon 3-0 in the final qualifier on Saturday.

The Black Princesses completely dominated the match and eliminated their opponents on a 4-1 aggregate following the first-leg played in Yaounde two weeks ago.

Midfielder Ernestina Abambila scored Ghana’s first after 18minutes after she took a long drive into the top corner of the post.

The visitors however struggled to contain the pressure from the host who got the second goal through captain Priscilla Adubea. Adubea slotted the ball into the net after through pass from Justice Tweneboah.

Substitute Sandra Owusu-Ansah made it three late in the game after tapping in from a rebound.

Ghana thus secures one of the two available tickets for Africa for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

The team will hence be making a fifth successive World Cup appearance.