Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning have close in on a move to sign Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.

The 25-year-old has been in top scoring form at Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

Boakye tallied 42 goals in 48 games for both club and country in the year 2017.

For the first half of the 2017/2018, he scored 15 goals in 14 league matches to ensure they finished top of the table.

Jiangsu Suning are owned by the Suning Appliance Group Co. Ltd who have acquired Italian giants Inter Milan.