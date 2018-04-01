Home > Sports > Boxing >

Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on points


World Heavyweight Championship Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on points

Anthony Joshua unified the heavyweight division as he defeated Joseph Parker by unanimous decision at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Anthony Joshua unified the heavyweight division as he defeated Joseph Parker by unanimous decision at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The three judges scored the fight 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110 as Joshua won the WBO heavyweight title, adding it to his IBF, WBA and IBO belts.

It was a cagey fight throughout, with neither man managing to land any major shots. There were brief moments where the fight came alive, but in the main it was quiet.

play Parker tried to force Joshua into a scrap with the British champion forced to manoeuvre around the ring like never before

 

Referee Giuseppe Quartarone received a lot of criticism in the fight, as he failed to let the boxers exchange during a lot of the action.

After the fight, Joshua called out WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for another unification fight, where a win would make Joshua undisputed champion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker: Ghana-born Joshua Buatsi produces classy display on undercard Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker Ghana-born Joshua Buatsi produces classy display on undercard
RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything
Ebony Funeral: Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in accidents, I fear because I am a star" Ebony Funeral Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in accidents, I fear because I am a star"
Boxing: Wahab beats Ayala to become new WBA Pan-African champ Boxing Wahab beats Ayala to become new WBA Pan-African champ
Boxing: All set for Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 in Accra March 24 Boxing All set for Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 in Accra March 24
Game Boy: IBO orders Emmanuel Tagoe to fight Fedor Papazov Game Boy IBO orders Emmanuel Tagoe to fight Fedor Papazov

Recommended Videos

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah? RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah?
Revenge Or Repeat: Bukom Banku And Bastir Samir Rematch Set For 30th June Revenge Or Repeat Bukom Banku And Bastir Samir Rematch Set For 30th June
Boxing: I Will Kill My Son If He Tries Boxing - Joshua Clottey Boxing I Will Kill My Son If He Tries Boxing - Joshua Clottey



Top Articles

1 Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker Ghana-born Joshua Buatsi produces classy...bullet
2 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question...bullet
3 Ebony Funeral Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in...bullet
4 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno on...bullet
5 Official Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight...bullet
6 Boxing All set for Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 in...bullet
7 Boxing Wahab beats Ayala to become new WBA Pan-African champbullet
8 World Heavyweight Championship Anthony Joshua defeats...bullet
9 Game Boy vs Saucedo Supersports warn general public from...bullet
10 Evander Holyfield Former heavyweight champion signs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight boutbullet
2 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah?bullet
3 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
4 Video Top ten shocking boxing momentsbullet
5 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
6 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
7 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
8 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats...bullet
9 Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
10 Boxing Isaac Dogboe stops Cesar Juarez in fifth roundbullet

Boxing

Boxing Dogboe apologises to Mexicans over Magdaleno jab
Boxing This is the date for Bastie Samir-Bukom Banku rematch
Bukom Banku was defeated by Bastir Samir in October 2017
Revenge or Repeat Bukom Banku and Bastir Samir rematch set for 30th June
Boxing Ghana Boxing Supporters Union storm Namibia for Patrick Okine March 20