Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on points

Anthony Joshua unified the heavyweight division as he defeated Joseph Parker by unanimous decision at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The three judges scored the fight 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110 as Joshua won the WBO heavyweight title, adding it to his IBF, WBA and IBO belts.

It was a cagey fight throughout, with neither man managing to land any major shots. There were brief moments where the fight came alive, but in the main it was quiet.

Referee Giuseppe Quartarone received a lot of criticism in the fight, as he failed to let the boxers exchange during a lot of the action.

After the fight, Joshua called out WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for another unification fight, where a win would make Joshua undisputed champion.