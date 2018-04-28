Home > Sports > Boxing >

George Ashie beats Michael Mokoena to win WBO belt


George Ashie beats Michael Mokoena to win WBO belt

Ghana’s George Ashie claimed a majority decision win over South Africa’s Michael Mokoena on Friday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena to win the vacant interim WBO Africa lightweight belt.

Two judges scored the bout, 117-105, 117-113 and one judge had it a draw 116-116.

Mokoena started the fight on the good note and he controlled the action from one, two and three by using his reach to his advantage.

In round four, Ashie suffered a cut above his left eye through an accidental headbutt, but the Ghanaian seemed angered with the cut as he pounced on the South African by working his body.

Ashie staggered Mokoena with a ferocious uppercut in round five but the latter stood firm to end the round.

It was give-and-take in round six and seven but the Ghanaian landed the clean shots.

Mokoena  in round nine adapted the hit and run strategy which Ashie failed to come to terms with it.

The Ghanaian found his rhythm in ten – connecting some combinations but Mokoena replied with persistent jabs.

In round eleven, Ashie began using his jabs to prevent Mokoena from coming forward but the South African wasn’t perturbed as he walked through those jabs and connected hard shot to the head of the Ghanaian.

In the final round (12), the two boxers traded punches in the middle of the ring until the bell was runged for the end of the tie.

credit: Ghana crusader

