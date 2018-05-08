Home > Sports > Boxing >

I will retire early as a World Champion - Isaac Dogboe declares


  • Published:
Isaac Dogboe play

Isaac Dogboe
Ghana's Isaac Dogboe, the  newly crowned WBO World Super Bantamweight champion has disclosed his intentions to hang his gloves soon.

Dogboe said he will follow the footsteps of his father and trainer, Senior Dogboe out of the sport anytime the dad retires.

Just after guiding his son to annex the world title against Jessie Magdaleno in Philadelphia in the United States of America, Senior Dogboe hinted of his exit from the sport.

He did this by saying that he is seeking to hire a different trainer for his son.

However, Isaac, who has known his dad as his only trainer all his life, disproves of this intent.

He said, “My dad has always been my backbone, if my dad should retire then I believe that I have paid my dues to the nation of Ghana so I’m going to retire as a very young world champion".

Dogboe's exploits have landed him a mega-deal with legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum and his Top Rank Promotions.

