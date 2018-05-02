Home > Sports > Boxing >

Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoter


Bod Arum Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoter

  Published:

Top rank promotional outfit owned by Bod Arum has signed a deal with Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe

Isaac Dogboe’s victory on Saturday night against Magdaleno has won him a deal with Top Rank, a boxing promotional outfit owned by Bob Arum.

Dogboe 23, knocked out Jessie Magdaleno in round 11 to win the WBO Super Bantamweight title.

And Bod Arum and his Top Rank Promotions who watched their boxer Magdaleno’s defeat against Isaac Dogboe has signed a deal with the Ghanaian boxer, according to his father Paul Dogboe.

 “Top Rank has signed Isaac Dogboe for one year, senior Dogboe said on their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Regarding the details of the deal, he said, “When they know their boxer is going to get beat they give you a three fight option and that is what they have done so we have to have three fights for them, that is it. After the three fights then we re-negotiate”

When asked whether his son will fight in Ghana again, he concluded by saying, “We don’t know yet. Top Rank want to come to Ghana, ESPN want to come to Ghana and Bob Arum want to come to Ghana so that is huge. All because of the young chap Isaac Dogboe.

