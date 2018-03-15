Home > Sports > Boxing >

This is the date for Bastie Samir-Bukom Banku rematch


The much awaited rematch between Bukom Banku nad Braimah Kamakohas been fixed for 30 June, 2018.

Braimah Kamako a.k.a Bukom Banku will face off against Bastie Samir on June 30 at the Kukom Boxing Arena.

Last year October, Bukom Banku was handed his first defeat as a professional boxer by Bastie Sanmir via a round 7knockout.

The organizers of the bout and the boxers have arranged a rematch slated for June 30 at the same venue.

The two boxers signed the fight’s contract on Thursday afternoon at the Old Kingsway opposite the Usher Fort in Accra.

After inking his side of the contract Kamoko said, “I thank Bastie Samir for giving me a rematch. I admit I lost the first bout, but I want to tell Samir that my lost was of my own doing. This time he is not going to have his way. When I beat him there will be a third fight to settle matters.”

But Samir is optimistic of a second win against Kamoko.

“I won the first fight and I will beat him again in the rematch, I will not talk plenty. My fans should be rest assured that Kamoko will go down again.”

Samir won the first fight in October 2017 at the Bukom Boxing Arena after stopping Kamoko in round seven.

