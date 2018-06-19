Countryman Songo & Akrobeto entertain 'Fire for Fire' viewers

news

Patrick Osei Agyeman a.k.a Countryman Songo and Kumawood actress Akwas Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto thrilled sports loving fans on the ‘Fire for Fire’ when the former resumed after his suspension as the host of the controversial show on Adom TV and Asempa FM.

Countryman Songo has been critical of the erstwhile President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi, having been accusing him of corruption.

Nyantakyi filed a five million defamatory suit against Songo and for lack of evidence, the sports journalist was instructed not to use the former's name in a bad taste on his popular TV show 'Fire for Fire' in order to save himself and his employers of the 5 million defamatory suit.

However, Songo appears vindicated after Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe in expose' to unravel rots in Ghana football by multiple award winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Songo has been recalled back by Multimedia and ahead of his return to the screens his car and entire body was sprayed with powder as a sign of victory and mobbed by a large crowd.

He was overwhelmed and couldn't hold back his tears back while in his car.