Fiifi, Anaman , the new face of KweseSportsXtra

After having received a nomination at the CNN Multichoice African Journalist of the Year Awards in 2015 as well as picking up the Best Writing - Column award at the Sport Media Pearl Awards in Abu Dhabi in the same year, Fiifi Anaman definitely has his eyes set on greatness when it comes to sports journalism in Ghana.

His passionate ambition to deliver compelling sports content as well as attract relevant personalities to his show is spelt out in very few words as he takes over as the new face of Kwese Sports Xtra on KFS.

He stated; "My aim is to make Kwese Sports Xtra innovative and fearless enough to stand out. Not only do I hope to make it the show that everybody wants to watch, but one that any stakeholder knows he/she has to be on."

Fiifi, who has written for/featured on many news outlets, including Pulse.com.gh, BBC, ESPN, SuperSport, Telegraph and many others, believes that the principle of interactivity and accessibility is critical to his success as a sports show host, and he is prepared to serve his new audience exactly that every Monday-Thursday on KFS.

He noted, when asked what he seeks to achieve with the Kwese Sports Xtra franchise, that: "I hope to communicate the news and have a conversation with viewers, because I believe they need to feel like they are not only being talked to, but listened to as well, while simultaneously being educated and entertained."

Fiifi Anaman was born in Mmrom, Kumasi - in the Ashanti Region. He is an alumnus of K.N.U.S.T Nursery, Primary and Junior High, Achimota School and the University of Ghana - where he studied Political Science.

Catch Fiifi Anaman on Kwese Sports Xtra, every Monday to Thursday from 7:00 to 7:30pm on KFS as he brings you the best in the world of sports.

Sports Xtra, which first went on air in 2007, has previously been hosted by the likes of Nutifafa Attah, Joseph Hanson, Thierry Nyann and Hussein Hassan.

Credit: Sportsxtra.com.gh