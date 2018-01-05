Home > Sports > Football >

2017 CAF Awards :  Mohamed Salah named 2017 African Player of the Year


2017 CAF Awards Mohamed Salah named 2017 African Player of the Year

  • Published:
play All Awardees
Liverpool and Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has been named the 2017 African Player of the Year at a classy ceremony at the Accra International Conference Center, Ghana on Thursday.

The ruthless winger toppled Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the 2017 best African male footballer player of the year.

 

The 25-year-old turned in a stunning campaign for Liverpool in 2017 as he scored 17 goals in 21 games after joining the English Premier League side from AS Roma.

play All Awardees

 

On the international scene, he helped Egypt to a second place finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, including goals against Ghana and Burkina Faso. His brace against Congo in October helped the Pharaoh qualify for their first Fifa World Cup since 1990 to round off a sensational year.

Salah was joint-top scorer in the 2018 African World Cup Qualifiers after guiding Egypt to their first FIFA World Cup since 1990.

