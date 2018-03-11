Home > Sports > Football >

Albert Adomah inspires Aston Villa to derby win over Wolves


Winger Albert Adomah opened the scoring as Aston Villa crushed Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 on Saturday.

  • Published:
play
Table-topping Wolves slumped to a crushing 4-1 Championship defeat at Aston Villa.

Wolves have started to wobble in sight of automatic promotion and Villa are now just seven points behind their Midlands rivals after inflicting their worst defeat of the season.

They fell behind to an early goal from Albert Adomah and although Diogo Jota equalised, Villa hit back to score twice through James Chester and Lewis Grabban in a five-minute purple patch in the second half to destroy the men from Molineux.

The Ghana international Adomah found the back of the net with an early close-range strike in the 8th minute.

