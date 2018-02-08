Alhaji Grusah fires Sports Minister

news

Alhaji Grusah has hit out at Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, saying he has done little to promote the development of football in Ghana.

His comment has come in the wake of the state of the nation’s address which President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his commitment to the development of sports in the country.

“Isaac Asiamah has been sleeping for a longer period now and he must wake up because our sports, especially football, is deteriorating. A meeting with the GFA members over several incidents that hamper the growth of the league could have helped," Grunsah told Happy FM.

“He should be a father when it comes to sports and help all federations settle such matters. This is the third season we have an injunction on the league and it is becoming a norm in our football."

The Ghana Premier League, which was supposed to commence on Friday, February 9, was indefinitely called off following a court injunction by Great Olympics last Monday.