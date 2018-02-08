Alhaji Grusah fires Sports Minister

The President of division one league side Kumasi based King Faisal has taken a swipe at Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah.
His comment has come in the wake of the state of the nation’s address which President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his commitment to the development of sports in the country.
READ MORE: I will give each player 2 bedroom houses...
“Isaac Asiamah has been sleeping for a longer period now and he must wake up because our sports, especially football, is deteriorating. A meeting with the GFA members over several incidents that hamper the growth of the league could have helped," Grunsah told Happy FM.
“He should be a father when it comes to sports and help all federations settle such matters. This is the third season we have an injunction on the league and it is becoming a norm in our football."
The Ghana Premier League, which was supposed to commence on Friday, February 9, was indefinitely called off following a court injunction by Great Olympics last Monday.