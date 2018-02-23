Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly

news

The Ghana Black Queens are looking to punch in every weight as they are set to play Japan in an international friendly on April 1

The game will take place at Transcosmos Stadium in Nagasaki. The friendly is sponsored by MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings.

Both sides are to use this tournament to prepare their respective continental competitions

Both sides are to use this tournament to prepare their respective continental competitions which take place this year.

Ghana are host of the Women’s African Cup of Nations and will hope to use that route to qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Japan will look to pursue their agenda of defending the Asia and world title as they also play the 2018 Asian Women’s Cup to eventually qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.