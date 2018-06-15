Pulse.com.gh logo
Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion


Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion

An agreement has been reached with the State Bar to end the judicial process in which Cristiano Ronaldo was immersed.

play Christian Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion
Christiano Ronaldo has accepted a £16million fine and a two-year suspended prison sentence for tax evasion in Spain.

The Portugal and Real Madrid forward was accused by Spanish prosecutors in June last year of defrauding tax authorities of €14.8million (£13million.)

The Real Madrid forward acknowledged four fiscal offences before the Tax Agency, meaning a two year prison sentence and a fine of 18.8 million euros.According to information from 'El Mundo,' with this accord, which only needs to be rubber-stamped by the new director of the Tax Agency, Ronaldo can ditch all of his fiscal problems, both criminal and administrative.

Of course, there is still an issue to be discussed as a small detail is missing in the agreement with the Public Prosecutor's Office. Ronaldo demands that the two years in prison is replaced by a further fine and that the penalty be suspended, which poses a risk to him in the future if he has problems of a criminal nature.

Credit: Marca

