Ronaldo enjoys lunch date with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez


Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys lunch date with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the most of his rare time off by unwinding in the sun with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

  • Published:
With the Champions League showdown with Juventus in mind, Ronaldo was rested by Zinedine Zidane for Real Madrid's comfortable victory over Las Palmas on Saturday in La Liga.

And the Portuguese star took the opportunity to spend some quality downtime with his girlfriend on Sunday, drinking a spot of wine as they enjoyed alfresco dining.

Ronaldo took to Instagram on the weekend to let his 123 million followers know exactly what he was up to, captioning his post: Happy Easter'.

After being given a brief break, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should be fully energised for Madrid's quarter-final first-leg away to Juventus in the Champions League.

Zidane's side head into the match in Turin in red hot form, having won 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

