Emmanuel Boateng has successful operation for facial fracture


Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian youngster has successful operation for facial fracture

It is estimated that Boateng's recovery period will last around four weeks, reports Efe.

  • Published:
Levante forward Emmanuel Boateng successfully underwent an operation after sustaining a fracture on his left cheek bone, the Spanish club announced on Sunday.

It is estimated that Boateng's recovery period will last around four weeks, reports Efe.

Girona defender Jonas Ramalho broke Boateng's zygomatic arch during Saturday's 1-1 La Liga draw against Girona.

 

After the injury, Boateng was transferred to a hospital in Girona, where he underwent several medical tests, after which he was discharged and moved to Valencia on Saturday afternoon.

Levante is in the 17th position in the La Liga table with 28 points, struggling to avoid relegation.

