English Premier League agree to go on Winter break from next season


EPL English Premier League agree to go on Winter break from next season

The English Premier League have agreed to go use the first two weeks of February for Winter breaks from the 2018/2019 season

The FA, Premier League and Football League have agreed to go on a two week winter break in February from next season.

According to reports from Times, the 5 round of the FA cup will be played during midweek to help England perform for the Euro 2020 and future World Cups.

The 13 day time off will not apply to teams in the Championship, League One and League Two. Moreover, there are no plan to changes in the Caraboa Cup semi-final which is to be played over two legs around that period.

The FA will have to pay TV broadcasters overseas a penalty due to this change in schedule. The arrangement on the other hand is likely to see the Premier League gain a weekend on in match schedules.

The most immediate and possible benefit will be seen at the end of the 2019/2020 season where the 2020 edition of the Euros will be played across the continent.

The EFL took part in the negotiations but the 46 game schedule makes it difficult for the break to applied to two lower tier divisions of the Premier League.

Aside England all the other top 4 European Leagues in France, Italy, Germany and Spain have winter breaks from 11 to 22 days.

