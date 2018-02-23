Home > Sports > Football >

Football :  Arsenal's Wenger vows to attack Man City in League Cup final


Football Arsenal's Wenger vows to attack Man City in League Cup final

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger vowed Friday to take the attack to Premier League leaders Manchester City as he bids to lift the League Cup for the first time in his career.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has vowed to take the attack to Manchester City in Sunday's League Cup final play

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has vowed to take the attack to Manchester City in Sunday's League Cup final

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger vowed Friday to take the attack to Premier League leaders Manchester City as he bids to lift the League Cup for the first time in his career.

Wenger has won the FA Cup a record seven times since he took the helm at Arsenal but has twice been beaten in the final of the League Cup, by Chelsea in 2007 and Birmingham City in 2011.

Now he faces the daunting task of taking on Pep Guardiola's free-scoring team at Wembley, who will be desperate to bounce back and win a trophy after League One side Wigan dumped them out of the FA Cup, ending their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

Wenger was asked at his pre-match press conference what was the key to beating City.

"To first of all have a strong belief that we can do it, be well-organised and take every opportunity to go forward and play our offensive game," he said.

He acknowledged the threat from players such as Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne but said it was difficult to focus on shutting down individuals.

"One of the big strengths of Man City is De Bruyne of course, because he has become a very complete player," Wenger said.

"He is a modern midfielder for me, he can be decisive in the final third, he works very hard, he is right-footed, left-footed and he is a fighter as well so overall I am not surprised he has done well.

"They have so many players that you have to stop that it is better to focus on the team plan rather than on any individual."

Wenger said he was more motivated than nervous after a long career studded with success.

"I have the advantage that I've played many finals and I know how big a day it is.... Wembley is always special because the stadium is divided in two," he said.

"It's a special day. No matter how many finals you've played in your life, it's always a special day.

"For us it's an opportunity. We'll play with all our regular players. We want to win it, we want our fans to go home happy."

Forward Alex Lacazette is unavailable because of injury and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ineligible because he played in the competition for Manchester United earlier this season.

Wenger is likely to make a number of changes for the match after resting key men against Ostersunds in Thursday's Europa League match. Arsenal lost the game 2-1 but reached the last 16 4-2 on aggregate.

Wenger said David Ospina would play in goal, continuing his role as the go-to keeper for cup matches.

He said Mesut Ozil was likely to play and he would make a decision on Aaron Ramsey on Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash
Football: French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with...bullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has...bullet
4 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
5 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La...bullet
9 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
10 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
5 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
6 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
7 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be back on the field for the English League Cup final
Football Jesus could make early Man City return in League Cup final