Former Manchester United boss Ferguson rushed to hospital

news

Legendary former football manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been rushed to hospital amid fears for his health.

An ambulance was called to Ferguson's home in Cheshire at about 9am and took him to Macclesfield district hospital.

His son, Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson had to miss out on his side's final fixture of the League One campaign on Saturday due to a "severe family issue."

Rovers ended their season at home to League One leaders Wigan, though the manager had more pressing matters to attend to and rightly put the football on the back burner.

Ferguson, who's father is legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex, informed bosses at Rovers he would be unable to take charge of the season finale.

A statement on the official club website read: 'Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week.'

Assistant Gavin Strachan, son of former Scotland boss Gordon, sat in the dugout instead to take over the managerial duties.

Doncaster have already secured a mid-table finish and will continue to play League One football in the coming season.

Ferguson followed his legendary father's lead by seeking out a career in football management once his playing days came to an end.

Ferguson started his career playing for his father at United before plying his trade at Wolves, Sparta Rotterdam, Wrexham and Peterborough.

Turning his hand to management, Ferguson enjoyed spells with former club Peterborough before steering the ship at Preston North End.

A mixed season this year with Doncaster has seen Ferguson's position come into question, with the South Yorkshire club hoping for a shot at the play-off positions.

Credit: Dailymail