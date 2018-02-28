Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana Premier League postponed indefinitely


Court Injunction? Ghana Premier League postponed indefinitely

The Ghana Premier League has been postponed indefinitely following Olympics claim to a second court injunction

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the Ghana Premier League has been postponed indefinitely. This follows Accra Olympics Board Member Olympics board member Oloboi Commodore revealed that his side had served the Ghana Football Association with another injunction

The start Ghana Premier League had stalled after it was first announced to start on 11 February,2017.

Accra Great Olympics placed an interim injunction on the league and the plea to place an interlocutory injunction was dismissed by the Accra High Court on 21 January,2017.

The Ghana Premier League was then launched on 26 February 2018 scheduled to start on 4 March 2018.

However, in an interview with Happy FM Accra Great Olympics Board Member Oloboi Commodore did reveal that another injunction had been placed on the league to prevent it from starting.

This followed by a letter signed by the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Ismail Amin Gado did state that

“Please be informed that Match Day 1 has been postponed from to a new date to be announced later.”

Accra Great Olympics who were relegated at the end of the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season are seeking to have their status revoked as a club in the top flight of Ghana Football.

