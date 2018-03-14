Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana to host 2018 u-17 WAFU tournament in August


Ghana will host the 2018 u-17 WAFU tournament which will serve as a qualifying series for the 2019 u-17 African Cup of Nations

Ghana have won the right to host the U-17 WAFU Zone B tournament in August.  This forms part of a new format for the various u-17 teams in Africa to qualify for the 2019 u-17 African Cup of Nations.

The teams in WAFU Zone B which will compete for the tournament include Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and Niger.

One more team will be invited from Zone A to compete in this very tournament.

The 8 teams are to compete for a slot to qualify at the 2019 u-17 African Cup of Nations to be held in Tanzania.

This new format looks to save funds for states who spend money travelling around during the qualifying series.

It is also aimed at increasing tournaments and level of competition for teams in the various zones.

The Zones which will also hold competitions for this tournament include WAFU Zone A, WAFU Zone B, UNAF for North Africa, UNIFFAC for Central Africa, CECAFA for East Africa, COSAFA for Southern Africa and the Union on Arab Football Associations (UAFA) Arab world.

The various champions of these zones together with the host will now compete for the three slots for the 2019 u-17 World Cup.

           

