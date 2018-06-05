Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madrid

news

Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager following an argument with Florentino Perez over the club’s transfer policy regarding Eden Hazard and David De Gea, according to reports.

After guiding Madrid to their third consecutive Champions League trophy with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool, Zidane surprisingly stepped down as manager last week.

Madrid president Perez admitted the decision was ‘totally unexpected’, while Zidane refused to reveal when he had decided to resign.

According to The Sun, Zidane and Perez clashed the evening before the former France international’s departure. The report claims that Zidane had asked Perez to sign Hazard but Madrid’s president refused to go ahead with a move for the Chelsea forward. Florentino Perez was stunned by Zinedine Zidane’s decision to quit.

Perez also informed Zidane that he wanted to make another attempt to sign De Gea, but the Frenchman wanted to keep Keylor Navas instead of replacing him with Manchester United’s goalkeeper.

According to The Sun’s report, Zidane ended the argument by telling Perez: ‘I am done. You take care of the team.’ Zidane wanted Real Madrid to sign Eden Hazard.

Madrid are yet to appoint a new manager and have reportedly been turned down by Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is on Madrid’s shortlist, although the 46-year-old only signed a new five-year deal with Spurs at the end of May.

