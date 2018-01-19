news

Kevin-Prince Boateng says the former Brazilian attacking midfielder is the greatest footballer of all-time in his estimation.

The football world has paid glowing tribute to Ronaldinho, after he called time on his illustrious football career on Wednesday.

His ex-AC Milan playing mate has joined the growing list of people who have commended Ronaldinho for his magical works on the field of play that brought much joy to football loving fans, saying he was better that Pele, Maradona and Zidane, who are rated the best the world has ever seen.

"Ronaldinho was better than Maradona, Pele and Zidane, and when he did not start, he was unstoppable," said former UD player Las Palmas, speaking to Fox Sport.

"I used to stick the ball to the club when I wanted to, I used to tell you the names of the players I was going to make pipes at, and then I made them."

He defined him as "the best footballer I played with."

Ronaldinho was a member of Brazil's World Cup-winning squad in 2002, and won the Champions League and two LaLiga medals with Barcelona before helping AC Milan to a Serie A triumph in 2010-11.