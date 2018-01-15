news

Hearts of Oak needed a 3-1 win to join Medeama SC in the last four, while Asante Kotoko put up a spirited performance to beat champions Aduana Stars on Sunday to reach the semis of the G8 tournament.

Dreams FC also managed a victory against Techiman Wonders, while Medea settled for a goalless draw against Karela.

The biggest tie of the semi-finals is between traditional rivals- Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, who finished second and first respectively in their groups.

These are the top scorers after the group stages

Kwame Boateng 3

Agyenim Boateng 3

Solomon Sarfo 3

Joseph Zuta 2

Stephen Bentil 2

Joseph Esso 2

Richard Zuma 2

Bright Adjei 1

Fatwau Abdulrahman 1

Eric Donkor 1

Obed Owusu 1

Kwame Boahen 1

William Opoku Mensah 1

Isaac Mensah 1

Christopher Bonney 1

Leonard Owusu 1

Sharani Zuberu 1

Isaac Donkor 1

Joseph Dabitora 1

Albert Hammond 1