Asante Kotoko defeated Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars 2-0 to deny them a place in the semi-finals of the G8 tournament.
Dreams FC also managed a victory against Techiman Wonders, while Medea settled for a goalless draw against Karela.
The biggest tie of the semi-finals is between traditional rivals- Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, who finished second and first respectively in their groups.
These are the top scorers after the group stages
Kwame Boateng 3
Agyenim Boateng 3
Solomon Sarfo 3
Joseph Zuta 2
Stephen Bentil 2
Joseph Esso 2
Richard Zuma 2
Bright Adjei 1
Fatwau Abdulrahman 1
Eric Donkor 1
Obed Owusu 1
Kwame Boahen 1
William Opoku Mensah 1
Isaac Mensah 1
Christopher Bonney 1
Leonard Owusu 1
Sharani Zuberu 1
Isaac Donkor 1
Joseph Dabitora 1
Albert Hammond 1