Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester suffer 1-2 home defeat against Sevilla, Roma edge Donetsk


UEFA Champions League Manchester suffer 1-2 home defeat against Sevilla, Roma edge Donetsk

The Spanish side stunned Manchester at Old Trafford in the second leg of the UEFA Champions to exit the competition.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wissam Ben Yedder emerged as super sub when he scored the two goals that handed Sevilla a 1-2 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League.

The first leg in Spain ended 0-0, but Sevilla stormed England and held the hosts to a goalless first half draw.

After, the interval Sevilla introduced Ben Yedder and he managed to break the deadlock of the game with stunner to beat David De Gea in post in the 74 minute.

READ MORE: Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this season

And the substitute doubled the scoreline in the 78 minute when he nodded home a loose ball.

However, Lukaku reduced the deficit for Manchester United three minutes later.

Meanwhile, Roma defeated Shaktar Donetsk 1-0 to qualify via the away goal rume since the first leg ended 2-1 in favour of the Ukrainians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Spurs sweat over Kane amid reports of lengthy absence Football Spurs sweat over Kane amid reports of lengthy absence
Football: Functional Barcelona to play Conte's Chelsea at their own game Football Functional Barcelona to play Conte's Chelsea at their own game
Football: Sevilla stun Man Utd to make Champions League quarters Football Sevilla stun Man Utd to make Champions League quarters
Football: Southampton in talks with Hughes -- reports Football Southampton in talks with Hughes -- reports
Football: MPs slam Mourinho's Russian channel 'blood money' Football MPs slam Mourinho's Russian channel 'blood money'
Football: Neymar 'has a future' at Paris Saint-Germain - father Football Neymar 'has a future' at Paris Saint-Germain - father

Recommended Videos

Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0
Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’ Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’



Top Articles

1 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this...bullet
3 Mum & Son Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus...bullet
4 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
5 Video Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty...bullet
6 IBF Lightweight Championship Robert Easter Jnr ordered to...bullet
7 Video Didier Drogba jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
8 Ghana vs Ivory Coast Sports Ministry: We will no longer...bullet
9 Friendly Games Kotoko win, Hearts lose and all other...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre bemoans ‘unacceptable’...bullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
3 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
4 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
8 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Eden Hazard will be key to Chelsea's hopes of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals
Football Hazard should aim to copy "genius" Iniesta - Conte
 
CAF Champions League ES Setif tells Aduana Stars to prepare for Confederation Cup
Black Starlets 38 players invited for camping
Manchester City's defender Vincent Kompany celebrates on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match against Arsenal February 25, 2018
Football Manchester United would love to ruin Manchester City's title party, says Kompany