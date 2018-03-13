news

Wissam Ben Yedder emerged as super sub when he scored the two goals that handed Sevilla a 1-2 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League.

The first leg in Spain ended 0-0, but Sevilla stormed England and held the hosts to a goalless first half draw.

After, the interval Sevilla introduced Ben Yedder and he managed to break the deadlock of the game with stunner to beat David De Gea in post in the 74 minute.

And the substitute doubled the scoreline in the 78 minute when he nodded home a loose ball.

However, Lukaku reduced the deficit for Manchester United three minutes later.

Meanwhile, Roma defeated Shaktar Donetsk 1-0 to qualify via the away goal rume since the first leg ended 2-1 in favour of the Ukrainians.