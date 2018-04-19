news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has delivered a loving message to the team as he gathered all the players and other officials at the training ground workers at the 81 club training facility.

Pep Guardiola addressed the side as they were not able to celebrate the triumph together as the side’s city rivals Manchester United lost to West Bromwich to keep a 16 point lead with 4 games to spare.

Guardiola explained that the speech was both easy and difficult since they had not met each other ever since his side had won the title,

“Ok guys, we could not celebrate together when we were champions because we were at home,' Guardiola said. So maybe this is the easiest one speech I can do but at the same time it is the most difficult one.



Guardiola then acknowledge people at the club outside the Manchester City playing body for their contribution.”

He did go on to acknowledge the impact and the atmosphere everybody created in the team was unbelievable

'Big congratulations because we are champions. We are the best in England. So for all my staff, all of the people, I would like you to feel part of that. Always you speak about the manager, the players, it is impossible to achieve what we would achieve without your unbelievable effort.

'Of course, we have absolutely everything here to help that. You know how outstanding the work is. You can lose one game, two games. To be nine months, 10 months, every single day that is outstanding.



You create something unique. In the locker room, the spirt, and your friendship, it is impossible to achieve what we achieve if you are not good humans people, not good people.

'In the end, what we have done is to be better than 19 teams, nothing else. It is all, nothing else. But what you have done, you staff, you take care of all the people here and that is why you deserve all my respect.

All that has happened, personally you will be in my heart until the last day of my life. I am pretty sure of that.

'What I have lived, what I have felt this season, it is something amazing. Now, when I finish, everybody down on the pitch we are going to share a picture with everyone, all the players and the staff. I would like to give ourselves the best applause we can deserve.'



Manchester City face Swansea City next in the English Premier League