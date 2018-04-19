Home > Sports > Football >

Pep Guardiola delivers touching speech as the Manchester City side


English Premier League Pep Guardiola delivers touching speech as the Manchester City side meet for the first time as Champions

Pep Guardiola says this title triumph will stay in his heart for the rest of his life

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has delivered a loving message to the team as he gathered all the players and other officials at the training ground workers at the 81 club training facility.

Pep Guardiola addressed the side as they were not able to celebrate the triumph together as the side’s city rivals Manchester United lost to West Bromwich to keep a 16 point lead with 4 games to spare.

READ ALSO:

Guardiola explained that the speech was both easy and difficult since they had not met each other ever since his side had won the title,

“Ok guys, we could not celebrate together when we were champions because we were at home,' Guardiola said. So maybe this is the easiest one speech I can do but at the same time it is the most difficult one.

Guardiola then acknowledge people at the club outside the Manchester City playing body for their contribution.”

 

He did go on to acknowledge the impact and the atmosphere everybody created in the team was unbelievable

 'Big congratulations because we are champions. We are the best in England. So for all my staff, all of the people, I would like you to feel part of that. Always you speak about the manager, the players, it is impossible to achieve what we would achieve without your unbelievable effort.

'Of course, we have absolutely everything here to help that. You know how outstanding the work is. You can lose one game, two games. To be nine months, 10 months, every single day that is outstanding.


You create something unique. In the locker room, the spirt, and your friendship, it is impossible to achieve what we achieve if you are not good humans people, not good people. 

'In the end, what we have done is to be better than 19 teams, nothing else. It is all, nothing else. But what you have done, you staff, you take care of all the people here and that is why you deserve all my respect. 

All that has happened, personally you will be in my heart until the last day of my life. I am pretty sure of that.

'What I have lived, what I have felt this season, it is something amazing. Now, when I finish, everybody down on the pitch we are going to share a picture with everyone, all the players and the staff. I would like to give ourselves the best applause we can deserve.'


Manchester City face Swansea City next in the English Premier League

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Michael Essien tips Liverpool to conquer Europe Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien tips Liverpool to conquer Europe
Commonwealth Games: Sports Ministers were at loggerheads before visa scandal - Kwaku Baako Commonwealth Games Sports Ministers were at loggerheads before visa scandal - Kwaku Baako
Football: Carrick 'depressed' by playing for England Football Carrick 'depressed' by playing for England
Football: La Liga posts record revenue, trails Premier League Football La Liga posts record revenue, trails Premier League
Football: Everton fans' survey a PR disaster, complains Allardyce Football Everton fans' survey a PR disaster, complains Allardyce
Football: FIFA punishes five clubs, and Laos, over player deals Football FIFA punishes five clubs, and Laos, over player deals

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Sad Messi told cancer-battling Abidal not to send videos of him looking...bullet
2 Football Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeatenbullet
3 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
4 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League All results from Matchweek 8bullet
6 Ghana Premier League GPL matchday 8 fixtures & officialsbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos escape relegation for...bullet
8 Constant Omari CAF Vice President arrested over alleged...bullet
9 Solidarity Game Essien to play alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Laryea Kingston will want to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

GPL Dr. Nduom asks 7 questions regarding the discontinuation of Sharks-Medeama game
Guardiola has now won league titles as a coach in Spain, Germany and England.
Football Guardiola thanks City players and staff for 'amazing' season
Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible
Premier League Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible
Florent Malouda joined Luxembourg's Differdange on a six-month deal in January
Football Malouda loses appeal against French Guiana ban