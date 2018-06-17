Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat


Football Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of the group stage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko sees the Egypt game as a must-win play

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko sees the Egypt game as a must-win

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of the group stage.

Russia are coming off a rousing 5-0 opening match win over Saudi Arabia and are in prime position to qualify for the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet Union's collapse.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters after attending Sunday's training sessions that players knew the importance of Tuesday's showdown with the Pharaohs in Saint Petersburg.

"The second game will be our most important one in the group stage," said Mutko.

"In the first match, everyone saw how much the players cared," he said.

"If we play up to our level, I don't see any problems."

Mutko is the most powerful official in Russian football and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

He oversaw a budget of more than $13 billion (11.2 billion euros) while spearheading preparations for Russia's first World Cup at home.

But he was forced to quit as football federation president in December because of his alleged role in running a doping programme that got Russia banned from last winter's Olympic Games.

Russian athletes who did take part competed under the neutral flag.

Mutko still serves on the federation's executive committee but was also stripped of his sports brief in a government reshuffle last month.

Russia conclude the group phase against two-time world champions Uruguay on June 25.

Two victories from their first two matches would guarantee Russia's qualification for the knockout stage and a possible matchup against either Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal of high-octane Spain.

A draw against Egypt would put extra pressure on Russia against Uruguay that they would rather avoid.

Russian players concede that Salah's fitness will be a vital factor in Tuesday's match.

AFP reporters at Egypt's training camp in Grozny saw Salah on Saturday requiring the help of teammates to pull on a top over the shoulder he injured in Liverpool's Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Salah watched from the bench as Egypt succumbed to an 89th minute header by defender Jose Gimenez in a 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday.

The team doctor nevertheless pronounced Salah "100 percent ready" to play against Russia.

Russian forward Alexei Miranchuk admitted that Egypt were two different teams with and without their talisman, who scored 44 goals in an extraordinary first season with Liverpool.

"Egypt's game with Salah is different from the one they play without him," the reserve striker said.

"He is a good player who determines his team's game. We will see what he is capable of showing against us."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign Football Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign
Ghana Football: C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA Ghana Football C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA
Football: Iceland boss hails 'schoolbook' defending against Argentina Football Iceland boss hails 'schoolbook' defending against Argentina
Football: World Cup stars more protected than ever but the magic of the fans endures Football World Cup stars more protected than ever but the magic of the fans endures
Football: Griezmann 'must do more', says France coach Deschamps Football Griezmann 'must do more', says France coach Deschamps
Football: Zone for minority fans at Russia World Cup forced to move Football Zone for minority fans at Russia World Cup forced to move

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
5 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probebullet
8 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from...bullet
9 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three...bullet
10 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Senegal forward Sadio Mane takes part in a training session in Kaluga, Russia
Football Sadio Mane: shy youngster to global star
Gustav Svensson fled Ukraine when Russian forces invaded the Crimea peninsula
Football World Cup return to conflict zone for Sweden's Svensson
Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal in Kratovo, outside Moscow
Football 'Can't compare Messi and Ronaldo', says Portugal's Silva
Juan Carlos Osorio took over the Mexico job in 2015
Football Mexico coach vows to go 'head to head' with Germany