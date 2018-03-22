Home > Sports > Football >

Virgil Van Dijk appointed Netherlands team captain


Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has been appointed captain of the Dutch National team by manager Ronald Koeman.

Ronald Koeman worked with Virgil Van Dijk in his days as Southampton boss and has now awarded the 26 year old with the captain’s armband.

The center back fills in the shoes of Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben as he called it quits on international football in October 2017.

Van Dijk will lead his out as skipper for the first time this month as Netherlands take on England and Portugal for friendlies this break.

Van Dijk reacted to his appointment via the national team account

“Great news,for me and my family. I am very happy with it, it is a great honor to be the captain of your country.”

