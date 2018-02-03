Home > Sports > Football >

Waris named in FC Porto Champions League squad


Majeed Waris Ghanaian striker named in FC Porto Champions League squad

Waris who joined Porto on a short-term deal from French Club Lorient made the cut of 21 Players submitted to UEFA.

Majeed Waris has been included in FC Porto’s squad list for the knockout phase of the 2018 UEFA Champions League by coach Sergio Conceicao.

The Ghana international, who joined Porto on a short-term deal from French Club Lorient, made the cut of 21 Players submitted to UEFA.

Warisl was named among six strikers in the squad to face Liverpool.

He made his debut for the 2004 Champions League winners a Cup match against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

FC Porto will welcome sleeping English giants Liverpool at the Estadio do Dragao in the first leg 1/16 clash on February 14.

