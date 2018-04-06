Home > Sports > More >

Australia clarify Commonwealth Games deportation


The Australia High Commission has explained issues relating to the 50 Ghanaian 'journalists' who were deported from the country in relation to coverage of the Commonwealth Games.

The Australian High Commission has clarified the deportation of some Ghanaians who travelled to cover the 2018 Commonwealth Games as journalists.

According to them, the Australian Border Force (ABF) cancelled the visas of a host of travelers from different countries as they were not able to convince on their purpose of the trip, posing illegitimately as journalists.

"While this situation is regrettable, anyone wishing to enter Australia, including athletes, team officials and the media, must hold a valid visa and accreditation and must be deemed to be a legitimate visitor," a statement issued by the Australian High Commission said.

"The ABF is working hard to ensure smooth entry for legitimate Commonwealth Games visitors and for a safe and secure Games.”

Ghana’s Deputy Sports Minister, Pius Hadzie disclosed in an interview with Citi FM that he is working to get to the bottom of the issue.

“I have spoken to the GOC, that is the Chef de Mission, on this matter, and their position is that they did not facilitate any such thing," Pius Hadzie said.

“However, my checks from the Games organizers in Australia indicate that when they receive these nominations, they seek clarification and validation from the GOC before they are allowed to travel.

“So as to whether someone was complicit or someone just didn’t do a good job we are still investigating.”

Two staff members of the National Sports Authority (NSA) have been suspended by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for their roles played in the embarrassment to Ghanaian officials in Australia.

Christine Ashley and Husseini Akuetteh Addy were inmplicated in the visa scandal for holding themselves as officials of Ghana’s contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia.

