Muntari ruled out with injury ahead of Athletic Bilbao clash

news

Spanish Laliga side Deportivo La Coruna have confirmed that Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari will be out for some time through an injury.

The 33-year-old was substituted at half time during the side's 3-2 win over Malaga last weekend after picking an injury in the firs half.

Ahead of their must-win clash against Athletic Bilboa at the Estadio Anoeta, the club have confirmed that the former AC Milan and Inter Milan enforcer will not take part in the match due to the injury setback.

"Sulley Muntari underwent medical tests after the game against Malaga, which revealed a grade 2 muscle injury in the middle third of the semitendinosus of his left thigh," the Spanish side said.

"The Ghanaian international will spend a few days with medical and physiotherapy treatment as the evolution permits, and then begin the rehabilitation phase with the reformer Fran Molano, prior to his return to training with the group."

Muntari's absence will be a major blow for Clarence Seedorf's side, who are currently caught up in a fierce relegation battle.

Muntari joined the Estadio Abanca-Raizor outfits on a half-season deal in February, and has so far made seven league appearances involving six starts.