Swansea plot swoop for Andre Ayew

news

Andre Ayew is on the radar of English Premier League side Swansea City, according to reports.

Ayew joined the Swans from Marseille in 2015 and he impressed during his first season in English football as he went on to score 12 goals from 34 appearances in the Premier League.

The form of the Ghana international earned him a move to West Ham during the following season, however he has struggled to earn regular first team football with the Hammers and has now emerged as a target for former club Swansea.

Swansea are currently rooted to the bottom of the League standings and they are one of the teams that will likely make additions to their side before the end of the month as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Should they wish to succeed in signing, Ayew, the Swans will have to fork out a figure close to £20 million which is what they sold him for.